Charles Spencer's silence speaks volumes after daughter's engagement

Lady Eliza Spencer recently announced her engagement to longtime partner Channing Millerd

Charles Spencer’s silence on his daughter’s engagement speaks volumes.

Lady Eliza Spencer has not received a public congratulations from her father, Earl Charles Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana.

Eliza, 33, shared the happy news on Instagram this week, posting photos of her romantic Santorini proposal to longtime partner Channing Millerd.

“Forever and Ever,” she captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Congratulations poured in from fans and loved ones, lead by her twin sister, Lady Amelia, wrote “The best news everrrrrrrr” and called them “the perfect couple”.

But Eliza’s father has remained publicly silent, fuelling speculation about an ongoing estrangement from his children.

According to reports, the Earl’s relationship with his children has grown distant in recent years.

Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer and younger brother of King Charles III’s ex-wife Princess Diana, has a history of skipping major family milestones.

He was notably absent from the weddings of Eliza’s sisters, Kitty and Amelia. Though active on Instagram, he hasn’t acknowledged Eliza’s engagement there either.