Prince Harry 'very likely' to send Archie, Lilibet to UK schools

Prince Harry shares Archie and Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry still dreams of seeing his children back in his homeland one day, at least for their education.

According to the New York Post, Harry, 40, is “quite keen” on Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, receiving at least part of their schooling in the UK, despite them being raised in California in their mother Meghan Markle’s home country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved there after stepping down from royal duties in 2020, when Archie was just two years old. Lilibet, meanwhile, has never been to the U.K.

Grant Harrold, former royal butler to King Charles, told the outlet in an interview published August 1st, “It’s very likely and it’s completely possible because if they have their younger education in America, I’m sure their father will be quite keen to have a bit of a British education.”

But there’s a major catch: the Sussexes must first mend ties with the rest of the Royal Family.

“Time will tell,” Harrold added. “But I’d like to think that they would get a bit of education here because royals normally do some gap year somewhere.”

He pointed to King Charles’ own time in Australia, suggesting a UK stint for Archie or Lilibet “could be part of that.”

Still, it’s not looking likely, especially after Harry lost his bid for taxpayer-funded police protection earlier this year.

“I can't see a world where I would be bringing my wife and kids back to the U.K. at this point,” he told the BBC in May, calling the situation “quite sad.”

But a lot has changed since then, especially after Harry and Charles' team met in London for a ”peace summit” last month.