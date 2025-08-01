King Charles slammed for missing key Princess Beatrice opportunity

King Charles III misses golden opportunity for 'PR triumph' with Princess Beatrice

King Charles could have easily avoided a PR disaster by allowing Princess Beatrice to step up for a key role, per experts.

According to the Daily Mail, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew was “treated like a bystander” during the Lionesses' celebratory return to London following their Euro 2025 victory.

After England's national team beat Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout, the Football Association had reportedly hoped for a warm royal welcome at Buckingham Palace. However, senior royals missed what could have been a golden PR moment.

“When planning the ride down The Mall, the FA thought a royal would be at the Palace to greet the team,” the outlet claimed.

But Prince William had already flown back after the final to resume his holiday with Princess Kate. King Charles and Princess Anne were both in Scotland. And with “other working royals” said to be “unavailable,” no official representative showed up.

That left Princess Beatrice, who is not a working royal, to celebrate like everyone else.

“What about Princess Beatrice? She had to watch proceedings kerbside with the masses,” the outlet added, sharing photos of the Princess cheering on the team alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their young children.

Critics argued this was a missed opportunity. “Letting Bea and other young royals invite the Lionesses to the Palace for drinks could have been a PR triumph,” one source said.

While a formal reception is reportedly in the works for autumn, the absence of royal fanfare has reignited calls to give Beatrice and her sister Eugenie more official duties.