King Charles backs Prince Harry's 'Spare' claims amid peace talks: Report

Prince Harry and King Charles appear to be seeing eye to eye more often following their peace talks this past month.

After the Duke of Sussex slammed Queen Elizabeth II’s former dresser in his 2023 memoir Spare, King Charles III is seemingly following suit.

According to the Daily Mail, both the King and his youngest son have quietly iced out Angela Kelly, who played a prominent role in her inner circle for over two decades.

Kelly has reportedly been excluded from the upcoming Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition in honour of what would have been her 100th birthday.

The monarch has instead appointed art expert Caroline de Guitaut to oversee the project. A royal source told the outlet, “He isn’t a fan” of Kelly — a rare opinion he and Harry share.

Sources claim Kelly’s exclusion from the Buckingham Palace fashion exhibition signals “final confirmation” of her “banishment.”

Kelly was once inseparable from the Queen, but she became a controversial figure in Harry’s memoir Spare, where he called her a “troublemaker.” He accused her of being “obstructive” about handing over Meghan Markle’s wedding tiara and “skilled at planting stories.”

“To my mind Angela was a troublemaker, and I didn't need her as an enemy,” he wrote. “Above all, she was still in possession of that tiara. She held all the cards.”

After Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022, Kelly was reportedly allowed to stay in a grace-and-favour home, but she was later “swiftly evicted.”

Now, despite styling the Queen for 20 years, she won’t be part of the palace’s most comprehensive fashion display to date.