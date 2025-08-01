Kevin, Dreka Gates call it quits after Brittany Renner’s bombshell marriage claim

Kevin, Dreka Gates tied the knot in October 2015

Kevin and Dreka Gates are parting ways as Dreka filed for divorce from her husband of nine years July 30.

Kevin’s partner cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason of their separation in the court documents.

I Don’t Get Tired rapper’s estranged wife has also filed for joint legal and physical custody of the kids. She is also seeking spousal support from Kevin.

The documented date of separation as July 10 rings bells as it is almost a month after Brittany Renner admitted to having married the 39-year-old and parted ways with him.

"We got married April 6 and divorced May 28," Renner revealed in her conversation at radio station REAL 92.3 LA June 7.

"But there is a 90-day waiting period in Islam where it’s basically—you have 90 days to see if you’re pregnant, then he would be responsible."

The reality TV star also elaborated to the host that the three-month period is to encourage reconciliation.

"Allah wants you to stay married," she added. "During those 90 days, you are not to entertain anybody romantically."

While Renner confessed to having no regrets marrying Kevin as she simply followed her heart, Dreka on the other hand rejected all romance rumours involving her and her fitness trainer.

For the unversed, the pair shares two children: Islah (12) and Khaza (11).