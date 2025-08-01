Meghan Markle quietly steps back from online business

Meghan launched a ShopMy fashion account as part of her lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle has quietly stepped away from one of her side projects, at least for now.

As reported by Express, the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t updated her curated ShopMy account in over 10 weeks, despite previously sharing weekly picks with fans.

Meghan first launched the fashion account earlier this year as part of her As Ever brand, giving followers a glimpse into her personal style with a “handpicked and curated collection” of products she loved.

The account initially saw consistent activity, with new fashion, lifestyle, and beauty picks dropping nearly every week.

But the last upload was over two months ago.

While there’s been no official word on whether the project has been shelved permanently, Meghan appears to be shifting her focus elsewhere, namely, her lifestyle brand, As Ever

This month alone, the 43-year-old mom of two — who shares kids Prince Archie,6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, with Prince Harry — announced the launch of the brand’s first wine, a Napa Valley Rosé, followed swiftly by a vintage restock.

“Thank you for filling our cup. Now it's time for us to fill your glass!” she wrote in a July 30 newsletter teasing the upcoming drop.

However, the former Suits actress hit a similar snag following her initial sold-out As Ever launch in April. After two months of keeping fans waiting, Meghan revealed on her Confessions of a Female Founder bonus episode that she intentionally pressed “pause” on As Ever.

“I’m looking at it saying, ‘Just pause. That happened. Let’s wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need,” she told her guest Tina Knowles aka Beyoncé’s mother.