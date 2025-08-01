Meghan Markle decides to save Netflix deal at all costs amid divorce rumours

Meghan Markle is set to take a huge risk to save her future with Prince Harry amid reports that the Netflix deal will not be renewed after the lucrative offer ends in September.

According to Daily Mail’s Alison Bishoff, the Duchess of Sussex might show her interest in making the third season of her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, even though the first part of the show did not perform well on the streaming giant.

She said, "There will be a third series of the Duchess's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, if she wants to make one, and I hear she does."

Speaking of the possible third instalment, Alison shared, "Future programs from the former Suits star could show an inside look into the festive periods of the pair, with any announcement to follow the second series of With Love, Meghan."

For the unversed, the first season of With Love, Meghan premiered in March, which reportedly came at number 383 in Netflix’s overall rankings.

It is important to note that the former Suits actress is already working on the second season of the show. Now, the news related to the third part sparked reactions, especially amid the growing speculations about Prince Harry's divorce rumours.

Earlier, PR expert Dermot McNamara claimed that Netflix is still holding on to the deal because if the couple may split in future, their demands will touch the sky.

In conversation with the Mirror, he said, "The fairytale narrative has stalled, their creative output hasn’t delivered consistent returns and audiences are increasingly sceptical."

Dermot added, "But Netflix knows that if cracks appear, or if the couple splits, there’ll be global demand for the inside story. That’s when their value skyrockets again."