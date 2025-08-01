Drake fuels second baby speculations after surprising admission

Drake reveals intimate details about his child during live show

Canadian rapper Drake has sparked second baby speculations with a surprising new admission.

A fanmade video recorded during his Wednesday, July 30, performance in Amsterdam, captured the Family Matters singer spilling beans that the city holds a special place in his heart because he and his former partner "conceived" their son Adonis while in the Capital of the Netherlands.

"I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place. A very special place in my heart. Because this is where my son was conceived," the 38-year-old Canadian singer and actor admitted in front of the jam-packed venue. "So this is a big show for me, you know? I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart."

While the U My Everything rapper melted his fans' hearts with the sweet confession some netizens began to speculate that Drake might expand his family with a new addition.

"So Adonis getting a sibling soon [thinking emoji]," suggested one fan. Another chimed in saying, "Adonis need a lil sister."

As the God’s Plan vocalist revealed the intimate detail about his seven-year-old’s birth the social media user teased that as the father of one is in the same city a second baby might be on the way.

Drake shares his only child Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux.