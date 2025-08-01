New technology aids pilots to enhance flight safety

Spatial disorientation is a leading cause of an increasing number of aircraft incidents, but a new wave of technology is helping to combat this dangerous phenomenon.

It marks a vital step to provide pilots with real-time feedback, and these innovations could significantly contribute to flight safety and help prevent accidents.

Primarily, these technologies are paired with advanced cockpit displays and enhanced vision systems, aiming to provide pilots with a clear understanding of their aircraft’s attitude, especially during conditions of poor visibility.

For that purpose, a team at the University of Maryland is exploring the technology used in automotive land deviation warnings, in the hope that it will reduce spatial disorientation in pilots.

Additionally, joint collaboration has been formed between a helicopter pilot and Anubhav Datta to focus on helicopter design and specific dynamics. They are specifically testing the potential of life-saving technology developed at the University of Maryland, which will ultimately be built into the pilot’s seat as part of a flight suit.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it has been observed that between 5% and 10% of all general aviation accidents involve spatial disorientation, and 90% of those accidents were fatal.

Award-winning researcher Anubhav Datta said, “It happens when you fly into clouds or bad weather, but especially for helicopters, you can fly at zero speed. Just going up and down, it's easy to get disoriented.”

Professor Umberto Saetti said, “The pilots typically fly through two primary sensor cues, which are vision and equilibrium.”

He further stated, “Basically, the suit provides another sensory cue to try and deconflict the conflicts that may arise from reading their instruments and whatever the pilot is feeling."

In addition, research teams have been conducting actual flight tests, aiming to find a path toward safer skies for pilots.