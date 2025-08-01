Queen Letizia enjoys movie night with Princesses Leonor and Sofía in Madrid

Queen Letizia enjoys special movie night with Princesses Leonor and Sofía

Spain’s Queen Letizia made the most of having both her daughters back under one roof, stepping out for a family cinema night on Thursday.

The royal trio attended a screening of En un lugar de la mente, a documentary that follows José Corbacho and Catalina Solivellas’s groundbreaking production of Don Quixote.

The play was remarkable for casting only amateur actors, all of whom had been diagnosed with mental health conditions, making it a revolutionary project at the time.

The project was lauded for its courageous approach to community theatre and mental health representation

While Queen Letizia appeared delighted to enjoy the evening alongside Princess Leonor and Princess Sofía, royal watchers couldn’t help but notice just how tall Sofía has grown towering over both her mother and her older sister during the outing.

For the occasion, Queen Letizia selected a striking Carolina Herrera dress from the 2021 collection, paired with an Antik Batik tote and TKEES sandals.

Princess Leonor wore a Mango crochet top with green trousers and a Tiffany necklace, while Infanta Sofía appeared in a chic black dress with sandals that contrasted even more with how tall she has grown, truly standing out next to her mother and older sister.