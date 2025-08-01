Royal insider believes Meghan Markle's disclosures would have 'effect'

Rumours have been circulating that Meghan Markle might possess evidence supporting her previous allegations against the Royal Family.

However, royal analyst Jack Royston believes any potential disclosures would have little impact now. Royston discussed the long-standing rumours on The Royal Exclusive show, noting that Meghan has previously hinted at having documentation to support her claims.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made several allegations against the Royal Family since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020. These claims include:

Racism Allegations: Conversations about the skin tone of their son Archie

Mental Health Struggles: Accusations that Meghan's mental health issues were ignored by the institution

Royston pointed out that Meghan has often given "veiled threats" that she's sitting on a bombshell. "There's always been this thing that Meghan's kind of intimated that she's got receipts," he said.

"That was in the days after Oprah - one of her friends went on ITV and said, 'we've got the receipts to prove everything.'" Royston believes the couple's reputation has deteriorated significantly since their Oprah interview, where they made several explosive claims against the Royal Family.

According to Royston, the way Harry and Meghan handled their revelations was "toxic and destructive." He added that the racism allegation from the Oprah interview had already been partially retracted or reframed, weakening its initial impact.

He argued that public sentiment toward the Sussexes has changed, saying, "Ultimately, they destroyed themselves by the way they basically relentlessly attacked Harry's own family in a context where no-one was fighting back."

Royston believes that even if Meghan and Harry do possess damaging information, it's unlikely to have a significant impact now. "Even in America, they're not viewed in this protective way anymore," he explained.

"Even if they are sitting on some unexploded bombs, I don't actually think that the royals need to be too scared of it."