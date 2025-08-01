Sarah Ferguson ventures into baby care with nappy line

Duchess of York enters baby care market with nappy line

Sarah, Duchess of York, is taking an unexpected leap into the baby care industry as she continues to carve out her path to financial independence.

Th royal known as Fergie has never shied away from reinvention. Over the years, she has dabbled in a wide range of ventures, from selling fountain pens and food blenders to serving as an ambassador for Weight Watchers.

She has also published children’s books and romance novels with Mills & Boon, and even co-hosted a podcast where “no topic was off the table.”

Now, in her latest entrepreneurial twist, Fergie is turning her attention to nappies an unexpected move that once again proves her knack for surprising the public with bold new directions.

"I've created an eco-friendly nappy," she told the Mail. "It’s very exciting, being a grandmother, because the more grandchildren I have, the more urgency there is for compostable diapers."

Fergie, who is grandmother to four Beatrice’s daughters Sienna, three, and baby Athena, six months, along with Eugenie’s sons August, four, and Ernest, two says age and life experience have only strengthened her determination as she embarks on this new chapter.

The brand, called The Greater Good, is a collaboration with Dr. Jason Graham-Nye and his wife, Kim, entrepreneurs once named among Fortune’s Ten Most Powerful Women in Business.

Together, they have developed what they describe as the world’s first fully compostable diaper, manufactured in Samoa.

“There are 380,000 nappies changed a minute,” Fergie said. “So it’s a really good solution.”