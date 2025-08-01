Princess Madeleine’s three children thriving away from public eye

Princess Madeleine shares heartwarming summer snapshot of her three children

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has delighted royal fans by sharing a rare new photo of her three children, capturing a sweet family moment during their summer holiday.

Posted to Instagram, the picture shows Princess Leonore, 11, Prince Nicolas, 10, and Princess Adrienne, 7, posing happily in front of what appears to be a summer house, joined by the family’s adorable dog, Teddy.

Leonore and Adrienne looked charming in floral and polka dot dresses, while Nicolas cut a smart figure in a breezy linen outfit perfect for the season.

“Happy Summer!” wrote Princess Madeleine of Sweden as she shared an adorable new snapshot of her three children on Instagram.

The photo quickly sparked excitement among royal fans, who couldn’t help but marvel at how much the young royals have grown.

“Oh, how big they have gotten. Leonore looks just like Madeleine,” one admirer commented.

Another added, “Beautiful! Nicolas and Adrienne are growing taller so fast, soon they’ll be taller than their older sister.” A third follower simply gushed, “Such a beautiful photo.”

Now back in Sweden, the trio are enjoying their first summer in the country after years abroad.

Princess Madeleine is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. She married financier Christopher O’Neill in 2013, and together they share three children.

The family-of-five had been based in Florida for six years before relocating to Stockholm in 2024.