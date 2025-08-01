Meghan Markle gears up for sparkling birthday celebrations

Meghan and Harry’s intimate Tre Lune celebration steals the spotlight

While plans for Meghan Markle’s upcoming birthday remain under wraps, clues from past celebrations suggest a thoughtfully understated and intimate day at home in Montecito.

Royal observers anticipate she’ll spend the day surrounded by Prince Harry, her children Archie and Lilibet, and her mother, Doria Ragland continuing their tradition of celebrating close to home

Friends and family remain central to Meghan’s celebrations. In 2023, she hosted a stylish girls’ lunch with her closest confidantes a gesture she’s likely to repeat to mark another year

The couple is also known for their love of private date nights at signature local spots.

Meaghan’s 42nd birthday featured a pre‑birthday dinner with Harry at Tre Lune in Montecito, where she donned a black‑and‑white striped strapless dress and dined in quiet celebration

Previously, they have also enjoyed meals at Lucky’s Steakhouse, another local favorite

Reports from 2024 further hint at relaxed, home-based celebrations: on her 43rd birthday Meghan enjoyed an “at‑home cookout” organized by Harry, complete with family and close friends on their Montecito estate