Jessica Biel gets honest about making healthy food choices for kids

Jessica Biel gets honest about one food which is completely off limits in her house.

The Total Recall actress reflected on healthy choices for her and husband Justin Timberlake’s two sons while promoting her wellness company, KinderFarms.

While discussing about certain food that has no place at her home, Jessica replied, “McDonald’s!”

“I’m like, ‘Sorry, guys, I’m not doing it.’ They don’t get McDonald’s. I just feel like I don’t know what’s going on with [the] quality of that food,” explained the Better Sister actress in an exclusive interview with Parade.

Jessica continued, “It’s stuff like that that I’m like, ‘No, we’re not.’ Let’s go have a great burger and fries at a fancy place.”

“I’d rather pay more for you to have something fancy than something like that,” said the 43-year-old.

The 7th Heaven actress clarified that she’s “not crazy, rigid and strict” but that’s something “if they asked me for, I would just be like, ‘Next! Next place. Next down the line!’”

Jessica disclosed that it’s not the food which she’s cautious about, but also the medicine and supplements her kids take in, which is why she co-founded KinderFarms with Jeremy Adams.

“I just really believe in the products, and I really trust what’s in them,” she remarked.

In a separate interview with SheKnows, Jessica opened up about making food choices, adding, “You can choose to eat this chip filled with a bunch of stuff, or you can choose to have a different option.”

The actress noted that she’s “trying not to be really militant about it because I think kids kind of naturally push back on that. I’m trying not to be really rigid about it.”

“I am just trying to talk about what I do in my life,” she argued.