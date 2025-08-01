NSYNC bandmate reacts to Justin Timberlake’s shocking health diagnosis

Justin Timberlake’s *NSYNC bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick raved over the Prince of Pop in the wake of his shocking health diagnosis.

Shortly after the SexyBack crooner announced on Thursday, July 31, that he has been infected with Lyme disease, Kirkpatrick, who formed the pop boy band in Orlando, Florida, in 1995, showed his support.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 53-year-old, penned a heartfelt message for the Mirror singer.

"I’ve always known my little bro was tough—but this tour showed me a whole new level of strength," he began. "Watching him battle Lyme disease day in and day out, while still getting on that stage night after night, was something I’ll never forget."

Timberlake’s fellow vocalist praised his efforts to show up for his fans no matter what, "The long days, the travel, the exhaustion—and yet, he never gave up. No complaints, no excuses—just heart, grit, and pure determination."

"That kind of resilience is rare," he continued. "I couldn’t be more proud to call him my friend. Tour life is already a grind, but doing it while fighting Lyme disease? That’s superhero status."

"Here’s to strength, perseverance, and one hell of a tour. Love you little bro!" Kirkpatrick concluded.

In addition to praising the 44-year-old musician, the NSYNC founder shared a photo featuring four members of the quintet, including Timberlake.