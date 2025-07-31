Kylie Kelce dishes on future plans for when children grow up

Kylie Kelce reveals a strict rule she’ll have with daughters as they enter teenage

Kylie Kelce is strict about rules and regulations in her parenting style and that will continue till girls get older.

The 33-year-old former golf coach detailed her plans to implement rules when daughters are old enough to have phones.

The mom of four, who shares daughters Wyatt Elizabeth, 5, Elliotte Ray, 4, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, and Finnley Ann, 4 months, with husband Jason Kelce, invited talk show host Kelly Ripa on her podcast Not Gonna Lie, on Thursday, July 31.

Speaking to her guest, Kylie said, “I actually believe that we will be doing what I'm calling the kitchen phone.”

She explained, “In other words, there will be one or two extra cellphones besides mom and dad's cellphone. That they can take with them if they have, somewhere they're going where there will not be a parent or if they will need to get a hold of us or if they're at something sports related, whatever.”

The former athlete continued, “But that they can take one of those cell phones, that the cellphones are only kept to the first floor of the house. So you can still have your friends have that phone number. They can still call you.”

Ripa chimed in, “Computers too should stay in the kitchen,” to which Kylie responded, “Perfect, add them to the list. They're staying in the kitchen.”