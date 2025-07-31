Laura Dahlmeier: From teen Biathlon prodigy to Olympic legend

Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier was a German Olympics player. She was born in Garmisch Partenkirchen, (Bavarian ski town) Germany on August 22, 1993.

She took up Biathlon when she was just seven. She practiced biathlon and Alpine skiing for two years and then completely devoted her career exclusively to biathlon.

Dahlmeier scored several notable wins at her teens. The German Olympic player won three gold medals in races (10km individual, 6km in sprint, and mix relay) at European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in Liberec (CZE 2011).

She then completed her studies and joined the National Customs Services Club for Biathlon practices.

Laura’s first Olympics appearance

The German Biathlete was 19 when she made her IBU World Cup debut in 2012-2013 season.

She again won three gold medals at the Junior World Championship in Obertilliach (AUT) In individual sprint.

Later, she was selected for the Winter Olympic games.

The rising star Laura labeled as ‘Brilliant’, recorded her best performance at 13th in individual.

Rising star Dahlmeier

Dahlmeier was a keen hiker and climber but was also interested in shooting.

Following the footsteps of her compatriot Magdalena Neuner, the winner of two Olympic gold medals and 12 World Championship golds, the biathlete won her first World Cup race, the sprint at Nové Město na Moravě (CZE).

Laura Dahlmeier

Building on that success, she won races in all formats before becoming world No. 1 at the age of 23, on the back of an outstanding 2016-17 season.

Early achievements: ‘Queen of the Winter’ received 5 medals

Laura Dahlmiere was titled as the "Queen of the winter" at the World Championships in Hochfilzen (AUT) where the German legend truly hit great heights in the sport.

Dahlmeier collected five medals. She had won three bronzes in Oslo-Holmenkollen and a gold and silver medal in Kontiolahti (FIN) in 2015, and took her collection of World Championship medals to 13.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet; it’s like a dream come true. It’s perfect to win five golds and a silver. It’s also the 11th medal in a row. It’s great, but I wasn’t expecting it”, said Laura.

Olympic Glory at Pyeongchang

Laura, got her career boom from the international athletic competition, Pyeongchang 2018.

The German’s first event at the XXIII Olympic Winter Games was the sprint, in which she won her maiden Olympic title of her career.

The only biathlete in the top 20 to shoot clear, she crossed the line over 20 seconds ahead of Norway’s Marte Olsbu and Czech Republic’s Veronika Vitkova.

“It wasn’t so easy because of everything that happened last year, there was a lot of expectation on my shoulders,” Dahlmeier said.

According to the Guardian, Dahlmeier retired from biathlon in 2019, at the age of 25 years, a year after becoming the first female biathlete to achieve a sprint and pursuit double at the same Olympics, winning two golds and individual bronze at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Laura made history at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics as the first female biathlete to win sprint and pursuit gold at the same Games edition.

"She will be remembered forever,” said the president of the International Olympic Committee, Kirsty Coventry.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation said: “She was more than an Olympic champion – she was someone with heart, attitude and vision.”

Laura Dahlmeier passed away in an accident at 31

The winter sport Biathlon, two-time Olympic and seven-time World Champion Laura Dahlmeier passed away at the age of 31 in a tragic mountaineering accident in Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan.

Alpine Club Pakistan reported that the accident occurred on Monday, July 28, 2025, at an altitude of approximately 5,700 metres at Laila peak.

The Biathlon prodigy was climbing with her mountaineering partner when she was struck by a sudden rockfall in the Hushe Valley, part of the northern Gilgit-Baltistan Karakoram region.

Dahlmeier’s representatives added that she most likely died instantly, while her mountaineering partner was unharmed and remained at the site.

Poor weather conditions have prevented a rescue helicopter from reaching the location.

According to Dahlmeier's teammates, “It was Laura Dahlmeier’s expressed and written will that in a case like this, no one should risk their life to recover her”.

They further added, “It was her wish to leave her body behind on the mountain in this case. This is also in line with the wishes of her relatives.”