Strongest earthquakes world ever recorded

Russia’s far-east area felt one of the strongest earthquakes in history on July 30, 2025, early Wednesday, which caused a tsunami in Japan, Hawaii, Alaska and California.

United States Geological Survey, USGS strongest earthquake list since its foundation in 1879 names the few deadliest and strongest tremors the world has ever witnessed.

Chile

Biobio region with 1.5 million Chilean nationals residents faced two highest earthquakes, first one in 1960 with 9.5 magnitude, all time high, causing 1600 deaths and mostly were due to tsunami.

The second largest Chilean earthquake and 6th strongest global quake of 8.8 magnitude, shook the state in 2010 and again waves surged which killed 500 people.

United States

USGS calculated the 2nd strongest temblor in Alaska, United States, with 9.2 magnitude in 1964 and it lasted for more than 270 seconds. The largest earthquake in US history took 130 lives after huge floods due to landsliding and tsunami.

Alaska became the target of another major 8.7 magnitude earthquake in 1965. Fortunately, it did not take any lives but minor damages were reported.

Indonesia

Sumatra Island, Indonesia, was hit by the world's 3rd most deadliest tremor the global eyes have seen at 9.1 magnitude in 2004.

Sudden tragic moments caused tsunami in multiple countries' shorelines and a total 2,30,000 deaths counted, 73% out of it were from Indonesia alone.

Japan

Tohoku, northeast region of Japan, witnessed the 4th biggest earth shaking temblor of 9.1 in 2011.

The earthquake erupted which crushed into the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and damaged it aggressively. Official reports revealed 18000 deaths because of abruption.

Russia

Kamchatka, a Russian peninsula, was hit by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake in 1952. Miraculously, being the fifth largest temblor till to date there were no deaths reported.

The recent earthquake of 8.8 magnitude on July 30, 2025 stands at 6th strongest temblor and there are no confirmed death reports from any beach and harbor and nothing from official sources.