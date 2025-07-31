Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble’s tense exchange: Reason reveaed

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble sparked breakup rumours after squabble at Beyonce concert

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble heated exchanges at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert in Las Vegas and Jeff Bezos' wedding got explained.

It seems that these tense moments between the couple are nothing more than normal argument moments every couple faces in their relationship.

A source told Daily Mail Wednesday, July 30, that the two ‘get on each other’s nerves’.

“Kris and Corey will have these fights from time to time as they get on each other’s nerves like any couple,” the insider claimed.

Referring to specifically the spat that happened during the concert, the insider reiterated that it was nothing more than a typical fight between the two.

“Kris is not the easiest person to tame and keep at ease, and Corey usually lets her be. But sometimes, he can’t take it and hits back and it all kicks off. This recent exchange was one of those moments,” the source continued.

“They’re just a couple that gets sick of each other at times. These brief bust-ups are probably the most honest and relatable trait she has with people.”

For the unversed, the 69-year-old and 44-year-old have been in a relationship since 2014.