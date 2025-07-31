Why Princess Beatrice’s discreet day out could signal new royal era

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share rare family moment.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi brought their children along to witness a historic celebration outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The usually private couple blended seamlessly into the crowd as they waited to cheer on the Lionesses during their triumphant victory parade, following England’s major Euro win.

Their three year old daughter, Sienna, was spotted excitedly peering through the railings, proudly waving an England flag alongside her nine year old half brother Wolfie.

Adding to the sweet family moment, baby Athena made her first-ever public appearance, cradled snugly in a baby carrier worn by Edoardo.

While Beatrice’s stepson, Wolfie, has appeared at royal events in the past joining his father and stepmother for the Christmas Day walkabout and the Princess of Wales’s carol concert—this was the first time the couple’s daughter, Sienna, was seen at a public event.

Beatrice and Edoardo have consistently chosen not to share images of their daughters’ faces, either on social media or in the press.

While he maintains a public Instagram account, Beatrice has always kept hers private.

HELLO!'s Deputy Features Editor Sophie Hamilton, who leads the brand’s Safer Spaces digital safety initiative, praised the couple's cautious approach:

"It was wonderful to see Princess Beatrice with her husband and children cheering on the Lionesses in the crowd at The Mall.

As a parent and editor of HELLO!'s Safer Spaces, I completely understand their decision not to share photos of their young children online.

In today’s world, privacy and safety are crucial especially when it comes to protecting children’s digital footprints.”