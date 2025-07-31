AI physiotherapist cuts back pain treatment waits by 55%, NHS trial reveals

An artificial intelligence (AI) physiotherapy app has slashed waiting times for back treatment by 55% in a groundbreaking NHS trial that provides hope for overstretched musculoskeletal (MSK) services.

Cambridgeshire Community Services National Health Service (NHS) trust conducted a three-month pilot study in which around 2,500 patients from Cambridge and Peterborough participated. The AI-powered app was developed by Cambridge-based Flok Health, triages, treats, and discharges patients, freeing up 2,500 hours of clinician time for more complex cases.

A revolutionary innovation for MSK care

Almost one-third of MSK cases are affected with lower back pain that surged the demand of physiotherapists. The clinical lead for MSK services at the trust, Jayne Davies stated: “Nationally, we couldn’t train or afford enough staff to meet rising demand.”

The app helps patients by providing customised exercise plans via video lectures based on the expertise and knowledge of Kristy Henderson, an NHS and private-sector physiotherapist with years of experience.

From the trial, it was found that:

80% of the patients shared a positive rating of the app as equal or even better than face-to-face care.

98% of the patients were fully treated digitally, with only 2% in-person referrals.

856 clinician hours saved monthly cutting average MSK waits from 18 weeks to under 10.

Waiting times for back pain treatment fell by 55%

Balancing AI with human oversight

While higher efficiency can be achieved through AI, there are raising concerns over data security and public trust. AI integration also threatens informed consent, patient autonomy, and the role of human empathy in physiotherapy.

AI algorithms are trained on data, and if this data reflects existing biases, the AI system may perpetuate or even amplify those biases in diagnosis, treatment recommendations, and other areas. A 2024 Health Foundation report found 1 in 6 Britons fear AI could worsen healthcare.

To address this, Flok Health ensures physiotherapists intervene if patients report alarming symptoms, maintaining safety.

The future of MSK care

The MSK disorders serve as the leading cause of UK work absences. The co-founder of the app, Finn Stevenson, said that the inspiration behind the development of this app is his personal experiences in MSK treatment delays after he retired from rowing professionally.

Former rower Finn Stevenson, the co-founder of app

He said: “There just aren't enough clinicians to meet demand in a traditional setting. [The app] is like having a video call with one.”

Ash James of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy acknowledged the crisis in recruitment but urged cautious integration of AI: “Technology must be developed alongside physios, with human oversight.”

As the NHS investigates the AI solutions and their impact, this trial reflects a digital shift that could reshape back pain care with instant response.