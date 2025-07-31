Khloé Kardashian's heartwarming reason for caring Tristan's brother

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out about her decision to become the primary caretaker for her ex Tristan Thompson's brother, Amari, who suffers from a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).

In a recent episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the Kardashian star, 41, explained why she stepped in to help care for Amari, 18, after the death of Tristan's mother, Andrea Thompson, in January 2023.

Kardashian shared that she has a special bond with Amari, who is severely disabled and requires constant care. "Amari has LGS, which is a form of epilepsy, and he is disabled," she explained.

"He can't walk or talk. He's never been able to talk." She noted that Andrea was the sole caretaker for Amari when the family lived in Canada, but after her death, the family brought Amari to the States to live with them.

However, Tristan's busy NBA schedule doesn't allow him to care for his brother full-time, according to Kardashian. "Tristan is in the NBA, and he is in a different state literally every other day or every few days, and it's just not conducive for Amari to be on that many planes," she said.

"Amari has a handful of seizures a day with the type of epilepsy that he has." As a result, Amari stays with Kardashian in LA, and she has chosen to take care of him and be there for him.

Kardashian shared that she loves "having Amari be a part of my family" and wants to provide him with the best possible life. "We just want to provide Amari with the best, most beautiful life that we know how. And he deserves that," she said.

She also opened up about why having Amari be a part of her family is beneficial for her kids, True and Tatum, and their extended family. "I think it's so important for my kids, my nieces and nephews, to be exposed to all different types of people in the world," she shared.

Kardashian also addressed questions about why she would help Amari when she is no longer romantically involved with Tristan.

"People are always like, why did I do that? Me and Tristan aren't together, why would I take on helping with Amari?" she said. However, she explained that she had a great relationship with Tristan's late mother, Andrea, and had helped her with Amari's medical appointments.

"My commitment to her has nothing to do with Tristan, and Amari deserves someone who will be there for him, take care of him, provide a great lifestyle for him and so Amari deserves my love and care, regardless of where me and Tristan stand," she said.