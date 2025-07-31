‘City killer’ giant asteroid may hit moon in 2032

‘City killer’ giant asteroid, unofficially known as 2024 YR4, may hit the moon in 2032. The scientists ruled out any significant threat to Earth.

2024 YR4 made headlines in December 2024 when its probability of hitting the Earth peaked at 3% on February 18, 2025, but then it fell to 0%.

The scientist redefined its trajectory and found a 4.3% probability of it hitting the moon on December 22, 2032. The chances are still rare, but there could be some implications for planet Earth if it happens.

NASA’s James Webb Telescope took the infrared images of the asteroid. Scientists estimated its size to be 53-67 meters. That’s equal to the size of a 10-story building.

If the City killer hit the moon, it could impact at a speed of tens of thousands of miles per hour. It could create a crater of roughly one kilometre wide.

Dr. Paul Wiegert, an astronomy professor at Western University, in an interview to Western News, said, “If 2024 YR4 hits the moon, it will be the largest asteroid to have hit the moon in about 5,000 years. It’s quite a rare event.”

The lunar debris could put astronauts, satellites, cell phones, the internet, and weather forecasting at risk. It could create a meteor shower visible from Earth once in a lifetime.

“People at home will be able to see the explosion with a small telescope or even binoculars,” Prof Wiegert says, adding, “We should also get to see quite a spectacular meteor shower.”

However, there is no evidence that the lunar strike would alter the Moon’s orbit or pose any threat to life on Earth.

The 2024 YR4 asteroid is too distant because it orbits the Sun. It is expected that the asteroid’s orbit will bring it back near Earth. NASA will get a clearer picture of its trajectory and the probability of lunar impact.

2024 YR4 is called a near-earth asteroid because it is located in an orbit within Earth’s region. City Killers means it could cause damage if it hit the Earth.

Will the city-killer asteroid destroy Earth?

