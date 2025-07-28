Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ditch Princess Lilibet's godfather?

Prince Lilibet's godfather puts Meghan and Harry land in trouble

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of staying away from their best pal Tyler Perry amid his $260 million 'Sexual Assault' case.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want 'no involvement' in Hollywood scandal, steering clear of their Hollywood patron as the billionaire entertainment mogul fights off a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by actor Derek Dixon.

Perry, Princess Lilibet's godfather, has reportedly been accused of using his power to create a "coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic" during his tenure on the prolific filmmaker's projects The Oval and Ruthless.

A royal commentator Hilary Fordwich lashed out at Harry and Meghan, calling the Sussexes' silence on Perry's lawsuit a lack of moral courage.

"Just like Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Sean 'P-Diddy' Combs, Kevin Spacey, Roger Ailes and many others in the industry, Mr. Perry's success has led him to believe that money and influence can get him whatever he wants," the lawsuit alleged.

The suit refers to disgraced Hollywood heavyweights who've denied damning accusations of harassment.

"Mr. Perry sought the one thing his wealth and influence could not purchase – a sexual relationship with a man who would remain silent."

Royal critics are slamming Harry and Markle for staying silent during their pal Perry's time of need – and some suspect the pair is afraid of getting hauled into court.

"They are remaining quiet on purpose because they do not want to get involved in Tyler's case," an insider told RadarOnline.

"But many think it's hypocritical, since Tyler Perry has stuck up for them so many times, and it's bad that the Sussexes don't say anything to support him now."

Matthew Boyd slammed the harassment allegations against Perry as part of a moneymaking scam.

"The Sussexes do not want to be on any lawyer's radar – especially now, since they know anything they say could be turned around against them in court."