China deploys robot police in Shanghai to manage traffic

China is using technology to maintain the traffic flow on roads in Shanghai. In the latest development, unarmed Robot police have been deployed.

A video making the rounds online saw a RoboCop keeping cars and pedestrians in line in Huanpu District’s bustling streets.

The RoboCop maintaining the smooth traffic flow sported an oversized white helmet and a uniform lit by LED tube lighting.

It was seen giving voice instructions to the pedestrians, which included “Red light, please stop”, and standard hand signals to direct foot traffic across intersection.

According to the Shanghai Public Security Bureau’s Traffic Management Department, the deployment of a robocop nicknamed “Xiao Hu” (pronounced “Shyow Hoo”) meaning “Little Tiger” marked a trial phase instead of an official deployment.

“The robot’s appearance was part of a real-world learning exercise for traffic management scenarios,” the department added.

Other than performing usual traffic maintenance duties, the Little Tiger also answers basic traffic laws related questions and also provides directions to the public.

No timeline has been given for the official deployment of robot policemen, however, it is expected that the robocops will be used to replace human officers in heavily trafficked areas during large-scale events.

In addition to China, many other countries are also experimenting with robot police officers.

Dubai has already deployed Reem, an interactive robot police officer, offering several services such as:

Patrolling tourist attraction and malls

Allow people to report crimes

Pay fines

Give information

Indonesia has a robot police force designed for sensitive police tasks like bomb disposal, hostage negotiation, search and rescure alongside surveilance.