Cougar attack thwarted by one punch from Canadian man

A Canadian man recently defended himself from a cougar’s attack by a mere punch in the animal’s face.

The Vancouver resident said he was working near Lake Kathlyn when the mountain lion suddenly attacked him. He claimed that the catamount disengaged after he punched the beast in the face.

The province Conservation Officer Service confirmed the incident in a social media post, saying: “The attack happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. near Smithers, B.C., nearly 1000 kilometers northwest of Vancouver.

The animal attack victim suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and did not require hospitalization.

The cougar has not been located and caught yet, however, the office has set a live trap and are closely monitoring the vicinity.

The panthers are generally elusive and avoid humans. They are present in the Vancouver area, including the Vancouver Island and mainland because it’s part of their natural habitat.

In another incident, a Grizzly Bear attack was reported in West Creston. A couple was e-biking when they saw two bears charging at them.

The use of bear spray by the women prompted bears to leave the scene, however, her husband sustained several injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital in Cranbrook by an ambulance.