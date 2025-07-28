Texas floods finding reveals no US state is safe

The United States of America is facing climate catastrophes from time to time including recent one, the Texas floods, which took around 135 lives during July 4-7, 2025.
Kerr County swamping added key contributors into the floods causing list, significantly boosting climate change to alarming levels, including:
Guadalupe River countered similar issues as water level was rising and no significant model system was there to warn the riverside residents.
“It was found that 17.7 million people are at risk of a 100-year flood, a number that’s more than double what FEMA’s hazard area covers,” Wired reported.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and First Street Foundation produced top 10 flooding areas maps that have major differences in property damage calculations.
FEMA reported:
|Ranking
|State
|Percentage
|No. of Damaged Properties
|1
|Louisiana
|22.83
|542,756
|2
|Florida
|17.15
|1,581,552
|3
|Mississippi
|12.41
|240,526
|4
|New Jersey
|10.57
|364,098
|5
|West Virginia
|9.29
|126,918
|6
|Arkansas
|7.27
|146,226
|7
|Texas
|6.49
|806,827
|8
|Iowa
|6.32
|154,217
|9
|New Mexico
|6.28
|94,265
|10
|Nebraska
|6.18
|71,235
First Street revealed shocking data which contradicts to FEMA records:
|Ranking
|State
|Percentage
|No. of Demaged Properties
|1
|West Virginia
|30.25
|413499
|2
|Louisiana
|26.33
|626120
|3
|Florida
|19.04
|1755363
|4
|New Jersey
|17.32
|596521
|5
|Mississippi
|15.46
|299566
|6
|Kentucky
|15.30
|328283
|7
|Texas
|15.19
|1888282
|8
|Pennsylvania
|14.93
|856889
|9
|New York
|14.27
|771605
|10
|Delaware
|12.95
|55535
First Street Foundation made a flood model to provide the missing details which can help fill the gaps. Evidence shows US States are under climate threat and any one can be the next Kerr County.
SpaceX launched 28 more Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 into low-Earth orbit
A new batch of emoji have been approved for iOS 26
New study has lifted the curtain that Neanderthals were not ‘hypercarnivores’
AI world is ready to become reality after ongoing global tech war
Fund for the space agency would be slashed by 25% for fiscal year 2026
Around 10 forestry and rescue workers have died while battling wildfires in Turkey