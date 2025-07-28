Texas floods finding reveals no US state is safe

The United States of America is facing climate catastrophes from time to time including recent one, the Texas floods, which took around 135 lives during July 4-7, 2025.

Kerr County swamping added key contributors into the floods causing list, significantly boosting climate change to alarming levels, including:

Sudden downpours driven by climate change

Lack of comprehensive warning system

Rampant building in flood-prone areas

Inaccurate maps

Guadalupe River countered similar issues as water level was rising and no significant model system was there to warn the riverside residents.

“It was found that 17.7 million people are at risk of a 100-year flood, a number that’s more than double what FEMA’s hazard area covers,” Wired reported.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and First Street Foundation produced top 10 flooding areas maps that have major differences in property damage calculations.

FEMA reported:

Ranking State Percentage No. of Damaged Properties 1 Louisiana 22.83 542,756 2 Florida 17.15 1,581,552 3 Mississippi 12.41 240,526 4 New Jersey 10.57 364,098 5 West Virginia 9.29 126,918 6 Arkansas 7.27 146,226 7 Texas 6.49 806,827 8 Iowa 6.32 154,217 9 New Mexico 6.28 94,265 10 Nebraska 6.18 71,235 First Street revealed shocking data which contradicts to FEMA records:

Ranking State Percentage No. of Demaged Properties 1 West Virginia 30.25 413499 2 Louisiana 26.33 626120 3 Florida 19.04 1755363 4 New Jersey 17.32 596521 5 Mississippi 15.46 299566 6 Kentucky 15.30 328283 7 Texas 15.19 1888282 8 Pennsylvania 14.93 856889 9 New York 14.27 771605 10 Delaware 12.95 55535

First Street Foundation made a flood model to provide the missing details which can help fill the gaps. Evidence shows US States are under climate threat and any one can be the next Kerr County.