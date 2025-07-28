 
close
Monday July 28, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Trending

Texas floods finding reveals no US state is safe

The Texas floods were just a promo of horror movie for US residents

By Web Desk
July 28, 2025
        Texas floods finding reveals no US state is safe
        Texas floods finding reveals no US state is safe

        The United States of America is facing climate catastrophes from time to time including recent one, the Texas floods, which took around 135 lives during July 4-7, 2025.

        Kerr County swamping added key contributors into the floods causing list, significantly boosting climate change to alarming levels, including:

        • Sudden downpours driven by climate change
        • Lack of comprehensive warning system
        • Rampant building in flood-prone areas
        • Inaccurate maps

        Guadalupe River countered similar issues as water level was rising and no significant model system was there to warn the riverside residents.

        “It was found that 17.7 million people are at risk of a 100-year flood, a number that’s more than double what FEMA’s hazard area covers,” Wired reported.

        Texas floods finding reveals no US state is safe

        The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and First Street Foundation produced top 10 flooding areas maps that have major differences in property damage calculations.

        FEMA reported:   

        RankingStatePercentageNo. of Damaged Properties
        1Louisiana  22.83 542,756
        2Florida  17.151,581,552
        3Mississippi  12.41240,526
        4New Jersey  10.57364,098 
        5West Virginia  9.29126,918 
        6Arkansas   7.27146,226
        7Texas  6.49806,827
        8Iowa  6.32 154,217 
        9New Mexico  6.28 94,265  
        10Nebraska 6.18 71,235 

        First Street revealed shocking data which contradicts to FEMA records:

        RankingStatePercentage No. of Demaged Properties
        1West Virginia  30.25413499
        2Louisiana  26.33626120
        3Florida19.041755363
        4New Jersey17.32596521
        5Mississippi 15.46 299566
        6Kentucky15.30 328283
        7Texas  15.191888282
        8 Pennsylvania  14.93856889 
        9New York 14.27 771605 
        10Delaware 12.95 55535

        First Street Foundation made a flood model to provide the missing details which can help fill the gaps. Evidence shows US States are under climate threat and any one can be the next Kerr County.