Tom Cruise and Ana Ana de Armas jet in for London love stop

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas arrive with a whirl

Tom Cruise was all smiles as he touched down in London on Friday arriving in true Hollywood style alongside his rumored new flame, Ana de Armas.

The action icon and the Blonde star, stepped out of Tom’s sleek private helicopter looking every bit the A-list duo, fueling romance buzz that’s been swirling since they were first linked in February.

The couple, who’ve been spotted jetting off together multiple times in recent months, looked relaxed and ready for their London getaway.

Tom kept it casual in a fitted blue t-shirt, dark jeans, and crisp white trainers, slinging a backpack over one shoulder as he flashed his signature grin.

The couple was joined by none other than former F1 racing star David Coulthard, who strolled alongside Tom after touchdown. The ex-racer kept things sharp in a polo shirt, navy jeans, and a sleek black bomber jacket.

Tom and Ana were first linked on Valentine’s Day and have been spotted together regularly ever since from luxury yacht getaways in Menorca to now sharing chopper rides and dog walks in London.

Though the pair have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their frequent outings tell another story.

A source told DailyMail.com that Tom has been pulling out all the romantic stops: “He’s been showering Ana with gifts ever since they met, it’s his thing.

He started with her favorite flowers, then books he thought she’d love because she’s such an avid reader.”