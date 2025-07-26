King Charles key meeting with US guest confirmed by Palace amid peace talks

King Charles key meeting with US guest confirmed by Palace

King Charles' reunion with a beloved figure from the US is set to take place following headline-making peace talks with Prince Harry.

The monarch is set to reunite with his pen pal in an upcoming key meeting, which was also confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

For the unversed, the US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, will visit the royal family in September.

On July 14, the King's office issued a statement, reading, "The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, will be hosted by His Majesty The King for a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17th September to 19th September 2025."

Express reported that the monarch and Melania shared thoughts via letters, as the First Lady revealed in her memoir that she had an "ongoing correspondence with King Charles III" after meeting in 2005.

Not only Melania, but her husband also expressed his love for the King and the royals earlier this year.

Ahead of his much-awaited UK visit, Trump said, "I'm a friend of Charles, I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William.

He added, “We have really just a great respect for the family."

The key meeting will take place after the beginning of peace talks between King Charles and Prince Harry, who also resides in the US after stepping down from his active working royal role.