Moment ‘air scooter’ nosedives while attempting to cross English Channel

As technology is rapidly advancing, more tech companies are trying to revolutionize the daily commute via flying scooters.

One such air scooter recently nosedived into the ocean while trying to cross the English Channel.

The English Channel is a narrow body of water that separates southern England from Northern France and connects the North Sea to the Atlantic ocean.

Some of the key facts about the route are:

Length : About 560 kilometers (350 miles)

: About 560 kilometers (350 miles) Widest point : Around 240 km (150 miles)

: Around 240 km (150 miles) Narrowest point (Strait of Dover): About 33 km (21 miles)

According to BBC an air scooter developed by Zapata failed in its attempt to cross the English Channel, on Friday, July 25. The company aimed to democratise air travel via this attempt.

Franky Zapata, French aircraft pilot, inventor, and CEO of Zapata, was piloting the flight. The 46-year-old entrepreneur aims to provide the dream mobility seen in old Hollywood films.

Talking about his invention, Zapata said, “It’s kind of a flying robot. The machine is extremely easy to operate.”

This isn’t the first time Zapata attempted this feat as he previously flew over the same route on his flying hoverboard in 2019.

According to him, the flying hoverboard is much harder to control than an air scooter.