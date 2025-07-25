Prince Harry calls for urgent action to safeguard future amid shocking news

Prince Harry made a heartfelt request in a significant statement as he continued key royal's mission, which is very important to him.

On July 15, the Duke of Sussex visited Angola to reaffirm his support for a mine-free future with The HALO Trust, honouring the legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Princess Diana was probably the first royal to shed light on the dangers of landmines. Decades later, his son is paying respect to the initiative taken by his beloved mom.

Following the headline-making visit, Harry released a detailed statement in which he highlighted several significant points.

From highlighting a strategic vision for peace and prosperity to uplifting HALO’s Angolan teams, the former working royal left a strong impression.

Notably, at the end of his message, Prince Harry called for immediate action in order to protect the future generation from the harms of landmines.

He said, "Despite extraordinary progress, over 1,000 minefields remain across Angola—reminders of a civil war that ended over two decades ago. But with sustained leadership, funding, and international solidarity, the goal of a mine-free Angola is very much in reach."

At a war memorial in Cuito Cuanavale, the Duke of Sussex appealed to the donors to continue supporting the cause.

“I urge all donors to stand with Angola in fighting the job. This is not just about landmines, it’s about healing the last wounds of war and giving future generations the peace they deserve," he stated.

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry's meaningful message came after he received a cold shoulder from his brother, Prince William, who reportedly stepped away from the peace summit despite following in the footsteps of their mother, Diana.