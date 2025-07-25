Princess Eugenie's Portugal home gets potential new neighbour

Princess Eugenie is expected to get a new neighbour in Portugal, as Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman.

The actress has applied for residency in the country and is reportedly eyeing a villa in the same exclusive resort where Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, reside.

The CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, nestled in Comporta on the Alentejo coast, is a luxurious private community with strict regulations to protect its privacy and landscape.

Property prices at the resort start at a staggering £3.6 million. Eugenie, 35, and her husband Jack, have been splitting their time between London and their villa in Portugal with their two sons, August and Ernest.

According to local media, Kidman, 58, has submitted paperwork to Portugal's Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum, without mentioning her husband, Keith Urban. The reason for this is not currently known.

Kidman and Urban, who share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, already own a property closer to Lisbon, making this potentially their second home in Portugal.

Kidman won't be the only A-lister in the area if she decides to purchase a villa at CostaTerra. Last year, reports suggested George and Amal Clooney were considering buying a holiday home in the same private enclave.

The Clooneys have an impressive property portfolio, including a £14 million estate in England, a villa on Lake Como, a home in Kentucky, and a French château worth £8 million.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Eugenie's cousin and his wife, have been linked to the area, but nothing has been confirmed about their plans to move. They remain based in Montecito, California, and have recently renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage.