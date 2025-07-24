King Charles decides to change royal rule for Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla?

King Charles is said to be considering changing the royal tradition to pave the way for Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla to host investiture ceremonies, a duty usually reserved for blood royals.

The 76-year-old monarch's move will not only strengthen his bond with his beloved family members but also help spread the load of royal duties, especially since the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment.

The idea of bestowing more power on the loyal royals was first discussed during the Jubilee year, and it's seen as a way to recognise Camilla's hard work as the King's consort and Princess Kate's popularity.

However, not everyone agrees with this change, with some believing that only members of the royal family in direct line of succession should host investitures.

People of the U.K. and British Overseas Territories are recognised for their accomplishments and services through a list of honours published twice a year by the Cabinet Office.

Around 30 investiture ceremonies are held each year to present the honorees with their awards, hosted by a member of the royal family, and currently, the duty is shared by just three people: King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince William.

Princess Anne, 74, tends to rack up the most investitures per year, which comes as no surprise given her reputation as the hardest-working royal due to her impressive number of duties performed.

A recent report about King Charles' sister claimed that she would like to see her nephew Prince William partake in more "bread-and-butter" duties.

"She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her," a source recently told The Sunday Times.

It's possible that Queen Camilla, 78, and Princess Kate, 43, could be called upon to step in and perform the duty one day.

While royals in the line of succession traditionally host the investitures, which could include a knighting! — those who have married into the family are not forbidden to take on the task.