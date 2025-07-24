King Charles makes big plans for Queen Elizabeth ‘unfinished’ mission

King Charles is determined to carry forward a wish of his late mother Queen Elizabeth, something she could never fulfil before her death in 2022.

The late monarch was known for love of horses and racing. The love for the sport has carried on in his children, particularly Charles and Princess Anne. The Queen would often watch the races with her son and enjoy a jovial time.

However, Elizabeth had long-held hopes of winning an Epsom Derby as an owner but never did. The Derby is the only one of the five-horse racing Classics the Queen has never won as an owner. The closest she has come to the title was a second-place finish, that too in 1953.

Now, Charles has set out on that mission to become the first monarch to win the Derby as an owner.

During the flower show at Sandringham estate on Wednesday, the King shared that he is working on producing a runner for the Derby. He inherited his mother’s beloved stable of horses.

“We were talking about him getting a Derby runner and he said ‘We’re working on it’,” Brian Finch, chairman of Epsom Downs Racecourse, shared the King’s plans, via The Telegraph. “Everybody is hoping the royal family will have a Derby winner soon.”

The revelation was made during the Newmarket visit in Suffolk on Tuesday. The town is known for his 2000-year-old royal heritage and for horse racing.

Charles and Camilla are now joint patrons of the National Stud in Newmarket, which specialises in thoroughbred horses.