Elon Musk open restaurant Tesla Diner in Hollywood

Elon Musk opened Tesla Diner, a new restaurant with a retro-futuristic theme offering a supercharging station, drive-in, and diner that serves popcorn and burgers.

The Optimus robots welcomed the hungry customers with popcorn. The menu revealed a retro-futuristic dining experience, featuring Tesla Burger, Hot Dog, Diner Club sandwich, Tuna Melt, Grilled Cheese, Egg sandwich, Breakfast Tacos, and Iced Tea.

The facility is a two-story restaurant with a capacity to seat more than 250 people. The Tesla Diner has 80 charging stations and a drive-in theatre with two large 66-foot LED screens for movies.

This restaurant combines classic American diner experience, drive-in cinema, and “80 V4 supercharge stalls” in a single retro-futuristic building. Some customers received their ordered food in “Cybertruck” themed boxes.

Tesla Diner served food in Cybertruck-themed boxes

The SpaceX owner is looking forward to expanding the diner in major cities all across the globe. The second restaurant is planned to open at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch complex in South Texas.

The tech mogul wrote on X, “Aiming to be a fun experience for all, whether Tesla owners or not. Will keep improving.”

Robots serving popcorn to customers at Tesla Diner

Tesla Diner is the culmination of Musk’s idea dating back to 2018, when he proposed “an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA.”

Who is the chef at the Tesla Diner?

Eric Greenspan is the chef with futuristic booths and robot servers.