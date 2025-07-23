Prince Harry, Meghan Markle respond to King Charles funeral plans

King Charles and Prince Harry ignited hope for a possible reunion after top aides of Montecito and Buckingham Palace were spotted conducting a secret meeting.

The meeting, which was held earlier this month, was unveiled by a well-informed photographer from the Mail on Sunday. The context of the meeting has not been shared officially but royal sources suggested that it was a “secret peace summit” and a “first step towards reconciliation”.

It is important to note that the news of the meeting at the heels of a rather surprising report The Telegraph published about the funeral plans of King Charles. These plans are made well in advance by the Palace and have been famously code-named as ‘London Bridge’.

The Daily Beast revealed that Palace was thrown in chaos when courtiers found out the funeral plans, which put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘at the heart’ of the event, were going to be published.

Tobyn Andreae, the communication secretary of the King and Queen, was “had a meltdown on the phone” to editors at the Telegraph, as he tried to “influence the timing and terms of publication”. However, the publication went ahead with its plans.

The plans suggested that Prince Harry is “expected to walk side by side” at the procession in London with Prince William, who would be King by then. Harry and Meghan would be invited to take part in the vigil and arrangements for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet had also been made.

The details of the plans were neither confirmed nor denied by the Palace.

Meanwhile, Daily Beast approached the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for statement on the report and the peace summit that took place a little over a week after it was published.

A spokesman for the Sussexes said they never comment on London Bridge planning.