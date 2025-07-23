SpaceX launch scrubbed at T-45 seconds due to California power failure

A SpaceX rocket that was originally planned to launch on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Vandenberg Space Force Base was forced to abort just 45 seconds due to a widespread power outage that crippled critical air traffic control systems across Southern California.

The Falcon 9 rocket was carrying National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS).

The TRACERS mission is a pair of twin satellites that will investigate how Earth’s magnetic field (magnetosphere) protects the Earth from a supersonic stream of material from the Sun called solar wind.

The Los Angeles Air Route Traffic Control lost power that caused unsafe conditions in the airspace spanning 177,000 square miles from the coast to 200 miles into the Pacific.

The outage also set off a ground stop at Santa Barbara Airport and interrupted 911 services throughout the county.

NASA substantiated that both TRACERS were secured aboard the rocket despite the last-minute cancellation.

After the power disruptions, the officials rescheduled the mission for Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 11:13 am from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

This contributes to the second high-profile SpaceX launch from Vandenberg in recent weeks, following last month's spectacular launch that painted night skies of Southern California with a glowing streak visible for hundreds of miles.

This halt attempt shows the involuted coordination needed for space launches where even failure in terrestrial infrastructure can derail highly time-sensitive missions.

SpaceX representatives noted that the abort showcased their commitment to safety protocols officials of NASA expressed confidence in Wednesday’s backup launch window.

The incident occurs amid the aggressive launch schedule of SpaceX. This year, the company has completed several missions for both government and commercial payloads.