Bermuda Triangle: Facts vs fiction

The Bermuda Triangle mystery is in the limelight, featuring a theory given by an Australian scientist, Karl Kruszelnicki. His publications denied any supernatural existence and proposed a collection of well-understood facts.

As per Dr. Kruszelnicki, there is no statistical significance in the disappearance that happened at the Bermuda Triangle. The number of planes and ships gone missing in that region is the same as anywhere else.

An article published by Vice clarified the stance of Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki: “He, along with our very own National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, wants you to stop blaming a ship’s disappearance on aliens and start blaming it on basic math and bad planning.”

Due to heavy air and sea traffic, a huge number of vessels and crafts pass through this region. Therefore, considering the percentage, it is quite obvious that the incidents of disappearances will occur.

The Australian scientist and experts believed that different factors are responsible for causing such disappearances.

The poor weather conditions due to hurricanes, tropical storms and weather shifts create a difficult situation for ships to sail and planes to fly.

Powerful ocean currents in the Gulf Stream and the presence of so many islands create a navigational challenge.

At some places in the Bermuda Triangle, instead of pointing towards magnetic north, the compass points to true north.

This scientific theory has also been accepted by the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and Lloyd’s of London.

The NOAA supported the argument, saying “There is no evidence that mysterious disappearances occur with any greater frequency in the Bermuda Triangle than in any other large, well-travelled area of the ocean.”

The myths surrounding the Triangle are largely the work of 20th-century writers like Charles Berlitz, who wrote a popular book, The Bermuda Triangle. Many cases mentioned in these writings are mere exaggerations.

Is the Bermuda Triangle safe?

Different misconceptions prevail about the Bermuda Triangle. However, most of the travellers returned safely after passing through the region.