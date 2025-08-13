NASA finally captures alien comet with highest ever velocity movement

NASA astronomers have witnessed the movement of the fastest ever comet seen so far and using Hubble Space Telescope clicked an image of it. The interstellar object is named as 3I/ATLAS.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration sponsored Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System has found the 3rd such object after 1I/’Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019.

3I/ATLAS was moving at a rushing speed of 36 miles per second which is the highest velocity ever recorded and was behaving like a normal comet through the solar system.

“The visitor should remain visible to on ground telescopes until September 2025, when it will pass too close to the sun to observe, but it's expected that it will reappear by early December, 2025 as it departs the inner solar system,” the Forbes reported.

Astronomers assume this historic pace is due to a lot of the orbital force encountered during object space travel.

The space base observatory considers that the visitor object can have icy nuclei and as large as 5.6 kilometers in diameter and it is also possible that comets can be smaller as 320 meters only.

The comet's initial position is still unverified due to extreme velocity which makes it hard for scientists and available technology in Hubble to find out.