ULA vulcan rocket successfully launches first space force mission

United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan rocket launched its first operational mission for the U.S. Space Force on August 12, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company’s transition from its Atlas V and Delta IV rockets.

Standing at 202 ft. tall and weighing 1.74 million pounds, the Vulcan is powered by two methane-fueled BE-4 engines and four solid rocket boosters.

Vulcan was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:56 p.m. EDT, sending two military satellites to geosynchronous orbit, which is 22,300 miles above Earth.

The mission is named “United States Space Force (USSF)-106.”

USSF-106 encompasses a classified payload and the experimental Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3).

NTS-3 is designed to test next-generation GPS-resistant navigation technology which features a phased array antenna for anti-jamming and in-orbit reprogramming. This technology is used for the first time for military navigation satellites.

By utilizing the high-energy Centaur of Vulcan, ULA minimized the satellite's fuel use as the rocket is capable of direct injection.

The development of Vulcan replaces ULA’s dependence on Russian-engine Atlas V.

Atlas V is a cornerstone of the Pentagon’s push for domestic launch redundancy amid SpaceX’s dominance.

Tory Bruno, CEO of ULA, emphasized the cost savings and enhanced efficiency of the Vulcan rocket, highlighting its advantages over triple-core heavy-lift alternatives.

In 2025, ULA plans to launch 9 rockets increasing to 20-25 annually by 2026. ULA also revealed to reserve 13 Atlas V rockets for civilian missions.

Gary Wentz, Vice President of ULA’s government programs stated: “This mission proves Vulcan’s capability to handle the most demanding national security payloads.”