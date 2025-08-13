Harvard scientist urges NASA to send ‘Peace’ message to mysterious space object

Scientists are urging the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to send a “peace” message to the mysterious space object, named 3I/ATLAS, racing toward Earth.

The object, which was first discovered in July 2025, has been labeled as an alien UFO by the Harvard physicist Dr Avi Loeb.

However, Avi isn’t a hundred percent sure about the origins of 3I/ATLAS but to be on the safe side, he urged NASA to send a message to a message to the interstellar object.

He suggested that a radio message could be sent in the hope of detecting a response, but for now, “The only way to reach it now is a beam of light.”

Talking to the Daily Mail, the physicist said that he wanted to beam, “Hello, welcome to our neighborhood. Peace!”

Loeb warns that at current speed, 3I/ATLAS is expected to reach the closest to the sun on October 29, 2025 and can reach Earth by December this year.

He also expressed fear that in case it turns out to be an alien probe, it gives humanity only months to prepare for a possible encounter.

He said, “A visitor to our backyard, like 3I/ATLAS, can easily enter our home planet, Earth, within a travel time of less than a few months.”

Loeb acknowledged the dangers associated with beaming a light at the object as he said that any intelligent life aboard might see the signal as a threat.

Contrary to Avi’s thoughts, more than 200 researchers have concluded that the 3I/ATLAS is a comet rather than an alien probe.