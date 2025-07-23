Kensington Palace makes exciting announcement about Prince William

Kensington Palace confirmed Prince William's exciting plans after he joined King Charles to celebrate a big win.

For the unversed, the monarch and the Prince of Wales expressed their happiness over the victory of England's women football team in the semi-finals against Italy in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Tuesday.

The father-son duo released separate messages to celebrate the special win.

William wrote, "Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory!"

Now, as per reports, the Palace revealed that the Prince of Wales will make an appearance in the final of the football tournament in Switzerland.

William, who is a patron of the Football Association, will grace the stadium with his presence at the finale of Women's Euros in Basel.

England's team will face either Germany or Spain after the results of the semi-finals tonight.

The new announcement came amid Prince William and Princess Catherine's summer break alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.