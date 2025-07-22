Queen Camilla's special treat for grandchildren makes King Charles emotional

Queen Camilla special treat for grandchildren makes King Charles emotional

Queen Camilla enjoyed fun-filled moments with her beloved grandchildren as she took them on a sweet summer outing to a quirky London ice-cream parlour.

The Queen, 78, has five grandchildren via her two children, Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes, who were born from her previous marriage to British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles.

Camilla and children visited pop-up ice-cream shop in Belgravia and tried some interesting ice-cream flavours, to say the least. The group also took part in a blind-testing session, where they tried different unique flavours and had to try to identify them. The Queen was careful to protect her grandchildren's privacy during the visit.

An insider claimed that Camilla's intimate bonding experience with her grandchildren made King Charles emotional as he's desperate to spend time with Prince Harry's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The 76-year-old has only seen his two youngest grandchildren a handful of times since they were born, but like any grandparent, the King also loves to spend time with the kids.

The monarch still hops Archie and Lilibet will eventually return to him in the near future as reconciliation efforts with Prince Harry has reportedly expedited in the recent weeks.

King Charles has often expressed his wishes to see his grandchildren. It is his hope for his family to be reunited in his life.

King Chares III has also marked future King George's 12th birthday. The palace re-shared his adorable portrait, which was originally released by the Prince and Princess of Wales.