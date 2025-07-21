Prince Harry's 'betrayal hard to forgive'

Prince Harry could gain much if he reconciles with his father King Charles

King Charles III may reconcile with his son Prince Harry, but other royals will think twice to rekindle their relationship with the Duke of Sussex after his public stunts.

A royal expert has claimed that the Duke of Sussex could gain much if he reconciles with his father King Charles, adding that the royals do not need him further.

"For Harry, it’s about what he can gain, while, for the royals, it’s about what they have to lose," according to British royal expert Hilary Fordwich.

The commentator shared her knowledge about the Duke and his status in the royal family, explaining: "Harry wants to be included. He misses not only the U.K. but many aspects of royal privileges. However, he hasn’t been successful in any of his endeavours."

She tried to reveal the bitter truth amid reports of secret talks between father-son duo, telling Fox News Digital: "For the royals, more disclosures and scandals are concerning. They simply don’t need… Harry around, particularly not Prince William, who is resolute regarding any reconciliation being a huge mistake."

Meanwhile, some royal commentators believe that Harry and Meghan still rely on their royal connections for the work they receive.

"No one can disagree with the theory of it, but the fact is that they have exploited their royal connections whilst trashing the family and making Queen Elizabeth’s last years so difficult," claimed Richard Fitzwilliams.

However, there are speculations and reports that members of the British royal family will be in attendance for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

On the other hand, CEO of the Invictus Games in Birmingham Helen Helliwell hopes members of the British royal family will delight fans with their presence at the 2027 event.