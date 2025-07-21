Princess Kate’s fan favourite gingham blouse returns to shelves

Princess Kate’s blouse makes a stylish return.

Princess Kate may have dozens of unforgettable style moments under her belt, but this gingham look remains a fan favorite for good reason.

Her much loved pink gingham blouse from 2022 has officially returned to the shelves and royal fashion fans are rejoicing.

The Princess of Wales first wore the charming collared top during a behind-the-scenes baking session with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis ahead of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The family moment, shared via video, showed Kate in casual jeans and the instantly iconic blouse from British brand Brora an outfit that struck the perfect balance between laid-back and regal.

Though the top quickly sold out thanks to the "Kate effect," it’s now been restocked for 2025, and royal style watchers are rushing to get their hands on it.

With its soft pink check, scalloped collar and flattering fit, the blouse has become a seasonal staple for those channeling effortless elegance much like the Princess herself.

The HELLO! Shopping Team dubbed it the "perfect drizzly day in July look," and it’s easy to see why.

The £129 Brora blouse, exclusive to John Lewis, featured a delicate ruffled Chelsea collar and soft pink gingham print that screamed "sunny day sophistication."

The original batch sold out almost instantly, leaving royal fashion followers scrambling for alternatives.

But now, the Gingham Ruffled Chelsea Collar Shirt is back for 2025, and it’s flying off the shelves once again.

Priced at £129 (or $235), it's available in UK sizes 6 to 18 with limited stock at John Lewis and the full size range still available at Brora.