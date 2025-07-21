Rihanna admits sharing character traits with 'Smurfette'

'Smurfs 2025' also includes voiceovers by Marshmallow, Dan Levy

Rihanna has drawn out similarities between her and the character she is voicing in the 2025 Smurfs movie.

The Barbadian singer has lent her vocals for the Smurfette’s character in the fresh sequel of the musical comedy franchise.

While calling herself fearless and determined, the Diamonds hitmaker confessed that she has similar character traits as of Smurfette.

The 37-year-old explained, "She's still a girl's girl but she is also tough, which I love.”

"She's not afraid of anything, or anyone. She's a leader, determined, and she never gives up. I really feel like I identify with her a lot”, said Rihanna.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky’s partner also owns a beauty brand by the name Fenty Beauty, which is another commonality between the two as the blue blonde cartoon is also a “beautician and an aesthetician too” so Rihanna felt like they have a lot in common.

She further told Britain's HELLO! Magazine, "I've always identified with Smurfette, right back to when I was four or five years old, so when this opportunity came up, I just couldn't believe it.

For the Grammy winning artist, voicing Smurfette was a “dream come true.”

Other actors like John Goodman, James Cordon, Octavia Spencer, Dan Levy and Marshmallow also lent their vocals for the new Smurfs movie.