Princess Elisabeth royal grace at Belgium’s National Day festivities

Princess Elisabeth stays grounded despite Royal status.

Princess Elisabeth brought elegance to Belgium’s National Day as she stepped out in a floaty dress by homegrown designer Natan.

The elegant dress, featuring a delicate caped overlay and a tiered skirt, was paired with gold skyscraper heels and perfectly matched accessories.

The future queen joined her family for the public celebrations, marking a rare full-house appearance from the Belgian royals.

The 23 year old heir to the Belgian throne joined her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and her younger siblings Princes Gabriel and Emmanuel, and Princess Eléonore for the traditional Te Deum mass at Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral in Brussels.

With the younger generation pursuing academic paths abroad, such moments have become increasingly special.

Elisabeth recently completed the first year of her two-year master’s degree at Harvard University in the U.S., balancing her royal duties with a demanding academic schedule.

Though a previous U.S. policy under the Trump administration temporarily threatened the ability of international students to attend in-person classes, the rule was blocked after Harvard pushed back with legal action.

Still, royal insiders stress that the princess is determined to follow the same rules as any other student refusing to rely on her royal status for special treatment.

In the meantime, Elisabeth has seamlessly stepped back into her royal role.

She’s carried out a string of public engagements and recently completed a prestigious internship at Bruegel, a Brussels based think tank focused on European economic policy.