Princess Diana heartbreaking prediction about William, Harry comes true

Princess Diana was an insightful mother as she expressed her concerns about a major royal decision concerning her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, who left his senior royal position in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, did not hold back about the grievances he had with the Firm and how he was treated in contrast to his elder brother, who was the heir to the throne.

When the princes were young, Diana was worried thinking that it would not be a wise idea to send William and Harry to the same school given the differences between the two siblings, revealed former royal butler Paul Burrell.

“Even when it came to school, [Diana] worried that Harry would constantly be compared to his brother and judged by William's standards,” Burrell told Express.co.uk. “When they went to Eton, Diana didn’t want Harry to attend Eton; she knew that he would be compared to William, who had gone before him.”

The royal men have all been attending the prestigious school, Eton, for generations. However, Diana felt that William was “much brighter’ and he “excelled” in school. Meanwhile, Harry “wasn’t and didn’t”.

Burrell added that the late Princess of Wales “knew it would be a difficult path for Harry”. Diana’s predictions sadly came true as the brothers faced quite a few hurdles. It has come to a point where the two brothers are not even on speaking terms given their different treatment by the royals.

In his bombshell memoir, Spare, Harry shared a heartbreaking detail when he joined Eton, as William was already a pupil there.

He told William that he wouldn’t come in the way of him and his friends. “I will forget I know you,” Harry told William despite sharing a close bond with him at home.