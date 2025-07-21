King Charles makes major announcement about Queen's special milestone

King Charles delighted royal fans with a big announcement about marking Queen's special milestone, putting a hold on Prince Harry's peace talks.

On July 21, in a joint Instagram post made by the royal family and Royal Collection Trust, a series of photos were released alongside a statement, in honour of the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth.

As per Buckingham Palace's spokesperson, The King’s Gallery will host an iconic exhibition, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, to honour the fashion moments of the late monarch.

A stunning portrait of Queen was shared, wearing a beautiful gown, which will also be displayed at the upcoming mega event.

The message reads, "In 2026, to mark the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth, The King’s Gallery in London will play host to the largest and most comprehensive exhibition of The late Queen’s fashion ever mounted, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style."

"Shown here is a cream silk evening gown with foliate beaded embroidery, designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, and worn by Queen Elizabeth II in 1956."

"It is just one of approximately 200 items, many on display for the first time, charting the remarkable story of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch through clothing and accessories worn in all ten decades of her life."

King Charles' team shared that the exhibition will begin in spring 2026. Whereas, the dates will be announced and tickets on sale in November 2025.